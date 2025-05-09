Markets
BX

TaskUs To Become Privately Held Company

May 09, 2025 — 08:48 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) has entered into a definitive agreement to become a privately held company. An affiliate of Blackstone, TaskUs Co-Founder and CEO Bryce Maddock and TaskUs Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of class A common stock they do not already own for $16.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, the company's class A common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. Maddock and Weir will continue to serve in their roles as Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.

The TaskUs Board has approved the transaction upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

BX
TASK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.