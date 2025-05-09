TaskUs To Become Privately Held Company

(RTTNews) - TaskUs, Inc. (TASK) has entered into a definitive agreement to become a privately held company. An affiliate of Blackstone, TaskUs Co-Founder and CEO Bryce Maddock and TaskUs Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of class A common stock they do not already own for $16.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. Upon completion of the transaction, the company's class A common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. Maddock and Weir will continue to serve in their roles as Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.

The TaskUs Board has approved the transaction upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors.

