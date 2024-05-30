TASK Group Reports Solid Growth and Profitability

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

TASK Group Holdings Limited reported a robust 20% jump in operating revenue to AUD$70.7m for the FY24, driven by the first full year of its McDonald’s deal and enhanced customer engagement. Despite significant investments in growth leading to increased operating expenses and a slight dip in operating profit to $7.8m, the company has successfully maintained profitable growth. Anticipation is building for the upcoming shareholders’ vote on the Scheme of Arrangement with PAR Technology, which could further influence TASK’s market position.

