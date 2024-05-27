TASK Group Readies Shareholders for Acquisition Vote

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

TASK Group Holdings Limited has announced the release and distribution of its Scheme Booklet following regulatory approval and court endorsement, detailing the proposed acquisition of TASK by PAR Technology Corporation’s subsidiary. TASK shareholders are called to attend and vote on the scheme at a virtual Scheme Meeting and an Extraordinary General Meeting scheduled for 28 June 2024. An Independent Expert has deemed the acquisition fair and reasonable, and the TASK Board recommends shareholders vote in favor, in the absence of a superior proposal.

