TASK Group Prepares for Acquisition Vote

TASK Group Holdings Limited has announced an upcoming virtual shareholder meeting to vote on the acquisition of the company by PAR Technology Corporation’s subsidiary. The New South Wales Supreme Court approved a scheme booklet to be distributed to shareholders, which includes an Independent Expert’s Report and details on the meeting scheduled for 28 June 2024. The TASK Board unanimously recommends shareholders to vote for the scheme, asserting it aligns with their best interests.

