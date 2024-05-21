TASK Group Corrects Quarterly Financials

Plexure Group Limited (AU:TSK) has released an update.

TASK Group Holdings Limited has issued a correction to their Q4 FY24 Quarterly Cashflow Statement, specifically amending section 8.5 to align with the figures reported in section 1.9, with no other changes to the document. The updated report underscores TASK’s commitment to accuracy as the company, a provider of cutting-edge technology solutions for the global hospitality industry, continues to enhance customer experiences and drive brand loyalty through its comprehensive cloud-based platform.

