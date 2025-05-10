$TASK Earnings Preview: Recent $TASK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TASK ($TASK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $276,479,455 and earnings of $0.33 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $TASK stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$TASK Insider Trading Activity

$TASK insiders have traded $TASK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TASK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVEN AMAYA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 78,179 shares for an estimated $1,415,706 .

. STEPHAN DAOUST (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,259 shares for an estimated $1,134,968 .

. JARROD JOHNSON (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $496,388.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TASK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $TASK stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$TASK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TASK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $TASK, check out Quiver Quantitative's $TASK forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.