$TASK Earnings Preview: Recent $TASK Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

$TASK ($TASK) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $276,479,455 and earnings of $0.33 per share.
$TASK Insider Trading Activity
$TASK insiders have traded $TASK stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TASK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- STEVEN AMAYA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 78,179 shares for an estimated $1,415,706.
- STEPHAN DAOUST (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 62,259 shares for an estimated $1,134,968.
- JARROD JOHNSON (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 36,897 shares for an estimated $496,388.
$TASK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 47 institutional investors add shares of $TASK stock to their portfolio, and 55 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC removed 423,295 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,170,617
- THINK INVESTMENTS LP added 364,608 shares (+14.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,176,459
- SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC added 301,119 shares (+85.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,104,251
- FMR LLC removed 250,694 shares (-9.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,246,756
- MORGAN STANLEY added 225,537 shares (+287.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,820,596
- KENT LAKE PR LLC added 157,331 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,665,187
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 154,903 shares (-55.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,624,056
$TASK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TASK in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024
