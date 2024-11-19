Taseko Mines Welcomes Crystal Smith to Board

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) has released an update.

Taseko Mines has appointed Crystal Smith, a prominent figure in Indigenous governance and economic development, to its Board of Directors. Smith brings valuable experience from her role as the Chief Councillor of the Haisla Nation, where she led significant projects like Cedar LNG, the first Indigenous majority-owned LNG project in Canada. Her expertise is expected to strengthen Taseko’s efforts in responsible copper production and advance partnerships with Indigenous communities.

