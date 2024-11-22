News & Insights

Taruga Minerals Sees Strong Support at AGM

November 22, 2024 — 02:37 am EST

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.

Taruga Minerals Limited announced the successful outcomes of their Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Paul Cronin, being carried with significant support. The company also secured approval for a 10% Placement Facility, demonstrating strong investor confidence. These results reflect Taruga’s robust governance and forward-looking strategies.

