Taruga Minerals Sees Strong Support at AGM

Taruga Minerals Limited (AU:TAR) has released an update.
Taruga Minerals Limited announced the successful outcomes of their Annual General Meeting, with all resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Director Paul Cronin, being carried with significant support. The company also secured approval for a 10% Placement Facility, demonstrating strong investor confidence. These results reflect Taruga’s robust governance and forward-looking strategies.
