Tariffs Bite, Trucks Pay: Inside GM’s (GM) $1.1B Hit and ICE-Focused Pivot

GM (GM) absorbed a $1.1 billion tariff hit in Q2 yet still topped profit estimates, lifted by robust pricing and demand for its core gasoline trucks and SUVs. Revenue slipped nearly 2% to about $47 billion and adjusted EPS fell to $2.53 from $3.06, but beat the $2.44 consensus. Shares slid roughly 6% as investors focused on management’s warning that the tariff bite will deepen in Q3 and could total $4–$5 billion for 2024, even if GM can blunt about 30% of the damage.





The company reaffirmed full-year adjusted EBIT guidance of $10–$12.5 billion while quietly pivoting capital toward combustion programs as EV growth cools and U.S. tax credits expire in late September. Recent moves include $4 billion of factory investments across Michigan, Kansas and Tennessee—shifting Cadillac Escalade output and boosting pickup volumes—plus relocating Chevy Blazer production from Mexico to Tennessee. GM also swung back to a small profit in China, underscoring resilience outside its home market.





Market Overview:





Tariffs are eroding automaker margins just as EV incentives vanish



Detroit shifts capex toward profitable gas trucks and SUVs amid slower EV uptake



Investor focus turns to cost cuts and guidance discipline as trade headwinds build



Key Points:



Q2 tariffs cost GM $1.1B; full-year impact pegged at $4–$5B with 30% mitigation planned



Adjusted EPS $2.53 beat estimates; shares fell ~6% on worsening tariff outlook



$4B in new U.S. plant spending reinforces ICE lineup despite a 2035 gasoline phaseout goal



Looking Ahead:



Further tariff escalations could force deeper project deferrals or opex cuts



Loss of EV tax credits may slow adoption until cost parity improves



Rivals Ford and Stellantis also flag tariff pain, signaling industry-wide margin pressure



Bull Case:



GM delivered adjusted EPS of $2.53, beating consensus estimates despite absorbing a $1.1 billion Q2 tariff hit—showcasing the company’s pricing power and ability to defend core truck/SUV margins even amid major headwinds.



Management reaffirmed full-year EBIT guidance of $10–$12.5 billion, signaling confidence in execution and robust demand for its gasoline vehicle lineup as consumers pivot back from EVs with tax credits expiring.



The company’s $4 billion in fresh investments across U.S. plants demonstrates commitment to profitable product lines (pickups, SUVs, Cadillac Escalade), localizing production and hedging against further supply chain or trade risk.



By relocating Chevy Blazer output from Mexico to Tennessee, GM is proactively addressing tariff exposure and aligning with the broader industry trend toward North American content localization.



GM’s pivot to ICE investment aligns with fading regulatory pressure on fuel-economy, allowing for margin expansion and market share gains as rivals Ford and Stellantis face similar challenges and industry-wide tariff pain.



A return to profitability in China attests to GM’s international flexibility and resilience in tough global markets, underpinning the business model beyond North America.



Bear Case:



Shares dropped 6% after management warned the tariff burden will deepen in Q3, with a $4–$5 billion estimated full-year impact—implying ongoing margin erosion and rising risk of a future guidance reset.



GM’s revenue declined nearly 2% and adjusted EPS fell year-over-year, hinting at weakening top-line momentum as persistent trade friction and expiring EV credits undercut sales and profitability.



The strategic pivot back to combustion vehicles, while defensive in the near term, may jeopardize GM’s long-term competitiveness if global regulations swing back toward tighter emissions or if electrification outpaces expectations.



Heavy capital allocations to U.S. factories and ICE production raise the risk of stranded assets should the policy landscape or consumer demand shift abruptly toward EVs in coming years.



Tariff-induced cost pressures could force deeper project deferrals and opex cuts, straining innovation budgets and hampering GM’s ability to keep up with tech-driven disruption in the auto sector.



Industry-wide warnings about margin pain from Ford and Stellantis indicate that Detroit automakers remain exposed to further cost inflation and supply chain volatility, adding downside risk if trade tensions escalate further.



Analysts warn that persistent trade frictions could accelerate cost inflation and reorder global sourcing strategies, pressuring Detroit to localize more content or renegotiate supply contracts. With fuel-economy penalties scrapped, the regulatory stick for gas guzzlers weakens just as political winds shift—inviting a near-term ICE surge but complicating long-term emissions targets.For investors, the question is whether GM can thread the needle: defend truck/SUV profitability, keep EV efforts on a “profitable growth” trajectory, and absorb billions in tariff and incentive shocks—without shredding balance-sheet flexibility. Execution on cost offsets and pricing power will determine if today’s guidance floor holds or if another reset looms.This article was originally published on Quiver News , read the full story

