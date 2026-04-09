Tariffs and Costs: How Exposed Is Colgate's 2026 Margin Outlook?

Tariffs and input cost volatility remain key variables shaping Colgate-Palmolive Company’s CL margin outlook as it moves into 2026. While the worst of raw material inflation has moderated compared with the peaks seen in recent years, management acknowledged that the operating environment remains unpredictable due to geopolitical tensions, shifting trade policies and regional sourcing risks. Against this backdrop, Colgate is focusing on building greater flexibility into its supply chain and cost structure to protect profitability while continuing to invest in brand building, innovation and digital capabilities.



Management emphasized that tariffs remain a volatile external factor heading into 2026, particularly across regions such as Latin America, where geopolitical and trade dynamics continue to shift. To help offset these pressures, Colgate highlighted its Strategic Growth and Productivity Program, which is designed to generate ongoing funding through supply-chain optimization, procurement efficiencies and automation. The company also noted that easing raw material inflation and disciplined pricing supported margin improvement exiting 2025. However, a portion of these productivity gains is expected to be reinvested into advertising, innovation and capability-building initiatives, which may limit the pace of near-term margin expansion while supporting long-term brand strength and growth.



From an operational perspective, Colgate is actively reconfiguring sourcing networks and increasing local production capabilities to mitigate tariff exposure. Management emphasized the importance of funding-the-growth initiatives, procurement efficiencies and automation to offset cost increases without relying solely on price hikes. Revenue growth management tools, including optimized price-pack architecture and targeted promotional spending, are also playing a key role in maintaining margins while protecting consumer affordability in a cautious demand environment.



Ultimately, Colgate’s margin resilience in 2026 will depend on how effectively it balances cost control with strategic reinvestment. While tariff pressures remain an external risk, the company’s strong brand equity, disciplined pricing strategy and expanding productivity initiatives provide a buffer against sustained margin erosion. If execution remains consistent and input costs stabilize further, Colgate appears positioned to manage tariff-related pressures while preserving profitability and funding long-term growth initiatives.

CL’s Zacks Rank & Share Price Performance

Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 4.4% in the past three months, outperforming the industry, which declined 1.3% and the broader Consumer Staples sector, which rose 2.7%.

CL Stock's Three-Month Performance



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is CL a Value Play Stock?

Colgate currently trades at a forward 12-month P/E ratio of 21.59X, which is higher than the industry average of 17.62X and the sector average of 16.59X. This valuation positions the stock at a premium relative to both its sector and industry peers, suggesting that investors may be pricing in stronger growth prospects, brand strength or operational efficiency compared with competitors.

CL P/E Ratio (Forward 12 Months)



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Stocks to Consider

Mama's Creations, Inc. MAMA manufactures and markets fresh deli-prepared foods in the United States. At present, MAMA sports a Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The consensus estimate for Mama's Creations’ current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 39.9% and 44.4%, respectively, from the year-ago figures. Mama's Creations delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 133.3%, on average.



US Foods Holding Corp. USFD engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. USFD currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). US Foods Holding delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 2.2%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding’s current fiscal-year sales and earnings implies growth of 5.4% and 20.9%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN operates as a food company worldwide. It currently has a Zacks Rank #2. TSN delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 16.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tyson Foods’ current fiscal-year sales indicates growth of 4.4% from the prior-year reported levels.

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Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mama's Creations, Inc. (MAMA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.