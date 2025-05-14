Tariffs in 2025: 4 Ways To Cut Back on Necessities Amid Rising Prices

The talk about tariffs may have you taking a closer look at your own budget. You may be wondering if you spend too much in certain areas.

Find Out: 8 Items To Stock Up on Now in Case of Tariff-Induced Product Shortages

Consider This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

Even for necessities, there are steps you can take to cut back to help offset rising prices. GOBankingRates talked to some experts for simple ways to reduce your spending.

Review Your Expenses and Make Changes

One piece of advice often given by financial advisors is to regularly review your expenses and budget.

“My wife and I do a full review of our expenses about once a year,” said Kevin Estes, the founder of Scaled Finance. “We find something every time. It could be a subscription we no longer use, a service we thought we’d cancelled or outright fraud.”

Read More: 4 Surprising Things That Could Impact Your Wallet If a Recession Hits

Shop Smarter

One place you may not think is easy to reduce your spending is the grocery store. Perhaps it’s time to give meal planning a chance before you do your next grocery trip.

“Grocery pickup and delivery have cut our bills,” Estes said. “We purchase fewer impulse items by avoiding the store.”

Kristy Kim, CEO of TomoCredit, had two other ideas for cutting back on grocery bills. One idea is to shift to private labels and store brands — which Kim said can often save you 20 to 30%. In addition, you could try buying non-perishable essentials such as toilet paper and cleaning supplies in bulk to enjoy long-term savings per unit.

Re-evaluate Fixed Necessities

Kim said to take a closer look at your fixed necessities such as utilities, phone plans and insurance. You can consider negotiating with your current providers or switching to new ones.

Take Care of Your Wardrobe

Another way to cut back on your spending on necessities is to take good care of your clothes and shoes. If you buy quality items, which doesn’t mean the most expensive, you can expect them to last longer with good care and washing.

Sources

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Tariffs in 2025: 4 Ways To Cut Back on Necessities Amid Rising Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.