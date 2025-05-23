Tariff Troubles a Fitting End to Trading Week

Wall Street closed out a rough week on a low note, as trade headwinds pick back up. The Dow and S&P 500 dropped for the fourth-straight session, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq slid further below the 19,000 level. All three major indexes finished with sharp weekly losses, the S&P 500's worst since April 4. With investors now wrangling with renewed tariff threats from President Trump, on top of elevated bond yields, it's no surprise to see the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) log its first weekly gain in the last seven.

5 Things to Know Today

Weekly Loss for Oil, Weekly Gains for Gold

Oil prices finished marginally higher today, but turned in a steep weekly loss. June-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) added 27 cents, or 0.5%, to settle at $61.47 per barrel. For the week, black gold shed 1%.

Gold prices gained today, as safe-haven appeal rose in the face of renewed trade war threats. June-dated gold futures added 2% to finish at $3,360.10 per ounce. For the week, gold added 4.6%.

