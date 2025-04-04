Tariff Stress Pressures Stocks to Daily, Weekly Covid Lows

Monday closed out March and the first quarter of 2025, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), Nasdaq Composite (IXIC), and S&P 500 Index (SPX) all notching monthly and quarterly losses. The IXIC and SPX suffered their worst monthly percentage drops since December 2022, as well as their first quarterly losses since September 2023.

Stocks struggled for direction amid rumors of a 20% tariff on all U.S. imports, before President Donald Trump unveiled an onslaught of levies on Wednesday evening. The stock market tumbled in response, pushing the SPX back into correction territory and all three indexes to their worst single-day percentage drops since 2020. The Nasdaq was staring down the barrel of a nearly 10% weekly loss on Friday morning, with the others not far behind, all pacing for their worst weeks since – you guessed it – 2020.

Best and Worst Buys for Q2, April

A new month and quarter mean a fresh batch of historic data from Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White, with no shortage of names to digest. We wasted no time diving into which stocks you should steer toward or away from, with several picks for your spring portfolio.

Amazon.com (AMZN) has made a name for itself as one of the best second-quarter and April performers, while chip leader Intel (INTC) looks less likely to reap benefits over the next few months. Meanwhile, commodity stock EQT (EQT) is flashing a “buy” signal, while controversial airline manufacturer Boeing (BA) might be the route for bearish traders.

Stocks Struggle Amid Trump Tariff Tumble

There was no shortage of names that suffered immediate – and detrimental -– losses in the wake of tariff drama, though these three gold mining stocks managed to buck the selloff. Retailers Nike (NKE) and Target (TGT) faced more headwinds, while Apple (AAPL) saw its worst day since the Covid crash.

Semiconductor stocks suffered steep downfalls as well, while equipment names Deere (DE) and Caterpillar (CAT) drew attention from put traders over in the options pits. Even exchange traded funds (ETFs) were not spared, with the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) swimming in red ink on Friday.

Bank Earnings Warm Up Q2

A wave of inflation data and Federal Reserve commentary awaits investors in the second week of April. With a fresh earnings season gearing up, several notable names are set to report. Delta Air Lines (DAL) will headline midweek, offering a glimpse of travel demand ahead of summer. Then on Friday, major financial institutions will step into the spotlight, with quarterly results from BlackRock (BLK), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Wells Fargo (WFC).

Don’t forget to take a look at Schaeffer’s Senior Quantitative Analyst Rocky White’s report on the SPX's short-term bull signal, which looks to be facing off with a longer-term alarm on Wall Street. A hold on the SPX’s “V-shaped rally” could also be in the cards, per Schaeffer’s V.P. of Research, Todd Salamone.

