Target's Same-Day Fulfillment Ecosystem Boosts Customer Engagement

Target Corporation TGT continues to strengthen its omnichannel capabilities as same-day services gain traction with consumers seeking speed and convenience. The retailer reported that same-day delivery grew more than 30% year over year in fiscal 2025, reflecting strong demand for fast fulfillment and highlighting the effectiveness of its integrated digital and store-based model. Management sees these services as critical components of Target’s strategy to drive engagement, loyalty and long-term growth.



The company’s same-day fulfillment ecosystem includes Drive Up, in-store pickup and rapid delivery through its Target Circle 360 membership program. Together, these services generated more than $14 billion in sales and represented about two-thirds of Target’s digital revenues in fiscal 2025. By leveraging its store network to process and fulfill orders locally, Target can provide faster delivery while maintaining operational efficiency.



Target’s loyalty ecosystem is also accelerating the adoption of these services. Membership in Target Circle 360, which offers unlimited same-day delivery and additional benefits, doubled over the past year. Members typically shop more frequently, spend more per visit and engage across multiple product categories, strengthening sales growth and customer retention.



The company’s store network plays a critical operational role in enabling this growth. With nearly 2,000 stores, most of which are located within 10 miles of about 75% of the U.S. population, Target can fulfill orders quickly by using stores as localized distribution hubs. This proximity supports faster delivery speeds and helps keep fulfillment costs competitive compared with traditional e-commerce shipping models.



Looking ahead, Target plans to continue investing in faster fulfillment capabilities and improved digital integration. Management believes that combining stores, loyalty programs and technology-driven services will further strengthen its omnichannel ecosystem and support sustained digital and in-store sales growth in the coming years.

Here’s What Latest Metrics Say About Target

The TGT stock has gained 20.2% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 10.9%.



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Target’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 32.84. TGT has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.2%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 6.1%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been upbound by 8 cents and 1 cent per share, respectively, in the past seven days.



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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, FIGS Inc. FIGS and Ross Stores Inc. ROST.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago reported number.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 9.4% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.2%.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.