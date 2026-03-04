Target’s 2026 Turnaround: Analysts Bullish as Growth Returns

Investors waiting for a signal to buy Target (NYSE: TGT) stock got one with the fiscal Q4 2025 earnings release and 2026 guidance update. Not only were the results better than expected, but the optimistic guidance also affirmed analysts' return-to-growth forecasts while upping the ante.

Growth in 2026 will be tepid at about 2%, including comps and new stores, but better than the 1.75% consensus estimate. Additionally, management's growth forecast is likely to be cautious in hindsight. The company plans to invest in new stores, accelerate remodels, and improve its digital offerings with the help of AI, all proven techniques for boosting and accelerating growth.

Analysts and Institutions Underpin Target’s Stock Price Outlook

Analysts responded favorably to the news, underpinning the stock's rebound outlook. MarketBeat tracked a handful of analysts who revised their price targets within the first 24 hours of the release, all of whom raised their targets above the consensus.

As it stands, the consensus forecasts a decline in share price as of early March, but the budding trend points to the $120 to $140 range, which would be a one-year high at the high end. Caution was noted, but the takeaway is that analysts like the beat and guidance, and have confidence in the long-term turnaround story.

Institutions also show a high degree of conviction in Target’s long-term outlook. The group owns approximately 80% of the shares and aggressively accumulated while the shares traded at historically low valuations. MarketBeat data shows institutions sold in Q3 2025, but the margin was slim and offset by buying in all other quarters. The trailing-twelve-month (TTM) balance is robust, with the group buying approximately $2 in shares for each $1 sold, and Q1 2026 activity reflects an increase. At $3 per $1 sold, this group provides a strong tailwind for TGT shares.

Valuation and Capital Return Provide Incentive for Target Investors

Target’s valuation is an incentive to buy the stock. Trading near 16X current-year earnings in early 2026, this stock could rise by as much as 50% to align with the broad market average and remain a deep value. Retail competitors like Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) and Costco (NASDAQ: COST) trade well above 40X their current-year earnings, suggesting a potential 200% upside in the near-term as the turnaround story gains traction. Longer-term forecasts provide a more robust outlook for TGT shares, offering a 450% upside relative to peers.

Capital returns are among the reasons analysts and institutions are buying into Target’s outlook. The dividend is substantial, yielding approximately 3.75% with shares near $120, and it is reliable.

Target is a Dividend King, having increased its distribution annually for over 55 consecutive years, and it has the capacity to continue increasing its payments. Not only is the payout ratio manageable at 55%, but buybacks reduce the count and the impact on cash flow. The company did not buy back shares in Q4 but did reduce the count during the year, resulting in a 1.4% decline. Among the opportunities for investors is the potential for buybacks to resume in 2026, which would be a bullish catalyst for sentiment and share prices.

Target Impresses With Q4 Results and Guidance Update

Target faces headwinds, but its Q4 results show a return to growth for the company. While revenue contracted by 1.5% year-over-year (YOY) for the quarter, it was expected, and growth was seen in some categories. Additionally, the company reported a trend of improvement in the back half of the quarter, setting up the Q1 2026 period for strength.

Areas of strength included non-merchandise sales, membership, and digital, all of which increased by more than 20%, led by the 30% increase in same-day delivery.

The margin news is a driving force for this market. Target controlled costs, reduced shrinkage, and leveraged strengths to drive growth and outperformance in the bottom line. Adjusted earnings increased by 3 cents to $2.44, more than 25 cents above the consensus, and margin strength is expected to carry into 2026.

The technical chart price action is favorable, reflecting strong performance and analyst trends. The stock price jumped on the news, confirming support at the 30-day exponential moving average (EMA), and sustained upward movement in the subsequent session. Upward movement is likely to continue, given the indicators. Moving average convergence divergence (MACD) and stochastic show bullish signals, aligning with the rebound and a market with room to run.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.