Target: 12 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy Under $10

Still on the hunt for stocking stuffers this holiday season? It’s time to go on a Target run.

From tweens to adults, Target has an almost endless selection of stocking stuffers for the entire family. To help streamline your shopping list, GOBankingRates rounded up some of the best stocking stuffers available for under $10 which are sure to make everyone’s spirits merry and bright.

Don’t miss out on buying these 12 cheap stocking stuffers.

Scünci Velvet Scrunchies

Slip a few of these Scünci Velvet Scrunchies into your tween or teen’s stocking as a fun, fashionable way to style ponytails and topknots.

Scünci scrunchies are designed with a super-soft velour outer covering to prevent damaging hair. Each package includes six scrunchies in pink, purple, gray, mint, white and black colors. When we crunch the numbers, this means Target shoppers pay around $1.38 per scrunchie.

Cat & Jack Girls’ Unicorn and Icon Claw Clips

She’ll love finding glitter hair clips in her stocking! Cat & Jack Girls’ Unicorn and Icon Claw Clips are now on sale at Target for $3.50, giving shoppers 30% off the original listed price.

Each set of colorful clips includes unicorn, rainbow, star and heart designs, the perfect accessory to add a dash of glitter to her outfit.

Beloved Hand Lotion – Peach Prosecco & Mimosa Flower

Give a hand lotion which will make everyone else wish it ended up in their stocking this holiday season.

Beloved Peach Prosecco & Mimosa Flower hand lotion from Love Beauty and Planet is $5.99 for a one-ounce tube. Its sparkling sweet peach and fresh mimosa flower scent combined with moisturizing coverage hydrates dry skin and helps hands become soft again.

Burt’s Bees Bit of Beeswax Lip Balms Gift Set

Burt’s Bees Bit of Beeswax Lip Balms Gift set is the perfect stocking stuffer for anyone on-the-go.

At just under $5, each set includes a Burt’s Bee Original Beeswax Lip Balm and a tin of Hand Salve for soft lips and skin throughout the winter months. Don’t throw away the tie for the ornament packaging either: it’s a reusable hair tie you can keep and use as you like.

A New Day Women’s Snowflake Cozy Crew Socks

A pair of fuzzy socks are always a welcome find in stockings.

These Women’s Snowflake Cozy Crew Socks from A New Day are just $3 per pair and able to fit shoe sizes four through 10. Pick from a wide variety of festive colors including pink, red, light gray, black and emerald green.

Goodfellow & Co Men’s Cuff Knit Beanie

At just $5 each, it’s tough to resist warm beanies as a stocking stuffer.

The Men’s Cuff Knit Beanie from Goodfellow & Co. is crafted from a midweight fabric and features a double-layer knit construction for snug comfort. Pick from several shades including black, charcoal gray, cream, friendship blue and blue and let him pair it with his favorite cold-weather outfit.

Ferrero Rocher Seasonal

Stock up on several sleeves of these Ferrero Rocher Seasonal Chocolates for sweet stocking stuffers.

Each sleeve contains three hazelnut chocolates and is $2 per package. This means Target shoppers pay about 67 cents per piece of chocolate.

Favorite Day Holiday Milk Chocolate

Add an entire package of Favorite Day Holiday Milk Chocolate to stockings or add one bar into each stocking.

Each set contains four bars of milk chocolate individually wrapped in merry polar bear, penguin, squirrel and fox packaging. When you do the math, this means Target shoppers pay about 38 cents per chocolate bar.

Crayola Kids Crayons

Crayons are a must for any kid’s stocking, especially Crayola Crayons.

Each box contains 24 crayons in a wide array of vibrant colors which can be used for drawing, doodling, coloring and imagining creative new worlds.

Hot Wheels Single Pack

Hot Wheels are the best stocking stuffers for kids that love race cars. (The $1.29 price tag will also be a hit with your wallet!)

Styles may vary so if you’re looking for a specific car you might want to shop in-person at your local Target and pick from their selection. Hot Wheels are intended for children ages three and up.

Yogi Tea – Honey Lavender Stress Relief Tea

Yogi Tea in Honey Lavender flavor is a great stocking stuffer for anyone looking to unwind and de-stress, from college students who finished finals to moms juggling busy holiday schedules.

This tea is made with herbs used for relation including lavender, chamomile and lemon balm. There are 16 tea bags inside every box, which means you’re only paying about 33 cents per tea bag.

Wondershop Kids’ Bear Crew Socks

The kids will be all smiles when they spot these Wondershop Kids’ Bear Crew Socks inside their stockings.

At $3, Target shoppers receive two pairs of lightweight socks in cute bear and snowflake patterns. Break the pairs up or give them together and use the gift card holder to slip in an additional gift card.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Target: 12 Cheap Stocking Stuffers To Buy Under $10

