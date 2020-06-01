Target, Walmart, CVS Close Stores Amid George Floyd Protests

(RTTNews) - Many retailers including Target, Walmart and CVS announced temporary store closures in various regions across the United States following violence and looting amid the unrest related to the death of George Floyd.

The street protests, some peaceful and some violent, erupted across the nation after Floyd was mercilessly killed by Minnesota police.

Target, which is based in Minneapolis, said it is closing six stores in various states until further notice citing the safety of employees and consumers. These stores will be reopened as soon as it is safe to do so. The company also prioritizes rebuilding its Lake Street store, which is near where Floyd was killed and was severely looted and damaged among protests, with hopes to reopen in late 2020.

Target had either adjusted hours or temporarily closed more than 200 stores over the weekend. The retailer said its affected team members will be paid for up to 14 days of scheduled hours during store closures, including COVID-19 premium pay.

Walmart also closed some stores due to damages, but further details are not yet known. Technology giant Apple also has closed certain of its stores, as per reports.

Drug store chain CVS said it has closed many stores across 20 states citing the damages, and intends to close more due to the developing nature of the unrest.

Amy Thibault, senior manager of corporate communications for CVS Health, said, "We are continually monitoring protests as they occur in the communities we serve and will close stores, if needed, to help ensure the safety of employees and customers."

e-commerce giant Amazon said it is limiting deliveries and shifting routes in some cities following the protests.

Floyd, the 46-year-old black man, died on Memorial Day after he was pinned down by a white police officer in Minneapolis. The outrage and protests following the death has prompted the National Guard to be deployed in more than a dozen states, while mayors of nearly 40 cities have declared states of disaster and curfews.

President Donald Trump reportedly spent Sunday in an underground, presidential bunker as violent protests raged outside White House.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.