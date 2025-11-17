Target Vs. Walmart: Which is the Better Retail Stock Ahead of Q3 Results?

It’s been hard to overlook Walmart’s WMT steady growth, while Target’s TGT cheaper valuation may still compel investors as a potential buy-the-dip target.

To that point, ahead of their Q3 results this week, Walmart stock is up a very respectable +14% in 2025, with Target shares down a grizzly 30%.

Seeing as past performance is not always indicative of future success, this certainly makes it a worthy topic of which retail stock may be the better investment as their Q3 reports approach.

Target & Walmart’s Q3 Expectations

Set to report on Wednesday, November 19, Target’s Q3 sales are thought to have dipped 1% to $25.36 billion. On the bottom line, Target’s Q3 EPS is expected to be down 5% to $1.76. Notably, Target has missed the Zacks EPS Consensus in three of its last four quarterly reports with an average EPS surprise of -8.44%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

As for Walmart, which reports on Thursday, November 20, Q3 sales are expected to be up over 4% to $177.14 billion. Even better, Walmart’s Q3 EPS is slated to rise 5% year over year to $0.61. Walmart has exceeded earnings expectations in three of its last four quarterly reports, with an average surprise of 2.79% despite most recently missing Q2 EPS estimates by nearly 7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Walmart’s Success & Target’s Woes

Summarizing their contrasting stock performances, Walmart has used e-commerce to leverage its massive global scale and grocery dominance while expanding into higher-margin businesses such as advertising, memberships, marketplace services, and vertical integration in food supply chains.

In the last five years, WMT has stellar gains of over +100% with Walmart now bringing in more than $100 billion in digital sales annually.

Meanwhile, TGT is down over 45% during this period as Target has struggled with weaker sales growth, narrower margins, and less resilience to consumer spending shifts after previously being somewhat of a Wall Street darling as it relates to retail stocks.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

TGT & WMT Valuation Comparison

Surely attracting investor interest is that Target stock is trading at a steep discount to the benchmark S&P 500's 25X forward earnings multiple and the broader Zacks Retail and Wholesale sectors' 27X. It’s also noteworthy that TGT is trading at a 20% discount to its decade-long median of 15X forward earnings.

Walmart, on the other hand, trades at 39X forward earnings, although its EPS growth has been justifiable of a premium.

In terms of price to forward sales, TGT and WMT both trade at the often preferred level of less than 2X.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Dividend Comparison & Final Thoughts

As dividend kings that have increased their payouts for at least 50 consecutive years, Walmart and Target are both making the argument for being viable long-term investments at their current levels.

That said, their Q3 reports will be critical to gauging if Walmart stock still has more upside or if Target’s is due for a rebound, with WMT and TGT both landing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at the moment.

Of course, Walmart’s steady expansion may make it a better long-term choice in terms of stock appreciation. Although a sharper turnaround in Target’s operational efficiency has been much needed, its reliable 5.07% annual dividend yield could still be more attractive regarding total return potential going forward compared to Walmart’s 0.92%.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Walmart Inc. (WMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.