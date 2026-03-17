Target Uses Circle Deal Days to Drive Spring Demand & Loyalty Growth

Target Corporation TGT will launch Target Circle Deal Days, a three-day promotional event scheduled for March 25-27, as the retailer looks to stimulate spring spending while strengthening engagement with its loyalty ecosystem. The sale will feature discounts across thousands of products, with early access beginning March 24 for members of the paid Target Circle 360 program.



The initiative reflects Target’s strategy of using short, high-impact promotions to generate seasonal demand while deepening customer participation in its membership platform. By linking the event to its Target Circle program, the company is positioning loyalty benefits and exclusive access as central drivers of both traffic and repeat purchases.

TGT’s Promotional Mix Balances National Brands & Private Labels

The deal campaign highlights national brands and Target-owned labels, allowing the company to balance brand recognition with higher-margin private-label sales. Discounts of up to 50% will apply to toys from brands, such as Barbie and PAW Patrol, while women’s apparel from in-house brands, including A New Day and Universal Thread, will be offered at up to 40% off.



Beauty and home categories — both areas where Target has expanded assortment and partnerships — are also a major focus of the promotion. Select skincare from brands, such as BYOMA and Good Molecules, will see discounts of up to 40%. Similarly, kitchen and home appliances from companies like Keurig and Cuisinart will be included in the sale, alongside floorcare products from brands such as Dyson and Bissell.



Target will also introduce rotating “Deals of the Day”, featuring one-day promotions on products from brands including Apple, Crocs and Hydro Flask. These limited-time offers are designed to maintain daily engagement during the event and encourage repeat visits across digital and physical channels.



Beyond merchandise sales, the campaign also serves as a customer acquisition and loyalty-building initiative. Target is offering incentives such as discounts for new Target Circle members, rewards for customers approved for a Target Circle credit card, and promotional pricing on a one-year Target Circle 360 membership. By linking promotional access and perks to its loyalty ecosystem, Target aims to deepen customer relationships and increase purchase frequency.



From a strategic standpoint, the condensed three-day format builds on previous Target Circle Week events but creates a more concentrated promotional period. The approach allows Target to generate a stronger marketing impact while aligning seasonal product launches with value-driven messaging, potentially boosting short-term sales and longer-term loyalty engagement.

Here’s What Latest Metrics Say About Target

The TGT stock has gained 19.3% in the past three months compared with the industry’s growth of 11.4%.



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Target’s forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 reflects a lower valuation than the industry’s average of 32.82. TGT has a Value Score of A.



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The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TGT’s fiscal 2026 earnings implies year-over-year growth of 6.2%, while the same for fiscal 2027 indicates growth of 6.1%. Earnings estimates for fiscal 2026 and 2027 have been upbound by 8 cents and 1 cent per share, respectively, in the past seven days.



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Target currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Key Picks

We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks, namely, Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK, FIGS Inc. FIGS and Ross Stores Inc. ROST.



Deckers is a leading designer, producer and brand manager of innovative, niche footwear and accessories. It flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales indicates growth of 8.5% and 8.9%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. DECK delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 36.9%.



FIGS is a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle brand, and it currently sports a Zacks Rank #1. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 187.5%, on average.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIGS’s current financial-year sales indicates growth of 11.4% from the year-ago reported number.



Ross Stores operates as an off-price retailer of apparel and home accessories. It currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 (Buy).



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ross Stores’ current fiscal-year earnings and sales implies growth of 9.4% and 5.6%, respectively, from the year-ago actuals. ROST delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 6.2%.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

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Target Corporation (TGT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ross Stores, Inc. (ROST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FIGS, Inc. (FIGS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.