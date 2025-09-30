Markets
NFLX

Target To Unveil Netflix's Stranger Things-inspired Items

September 30, 2025 — 06:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Target (TGT) and Netflix are partnering to celebrate the final season of, Stranger Things. Starting Oct. 5, Target will unveil more than 150 new items inspired by the world of Stranger Things spanning apparel, collectibles, food and beverages, home products, toys and more. Over half of the assortment is only available at Target.

Stranger Things 5 will debut in three volumes on Netflix this fall, with four episodes on Nov. 26, three episodes on Christmas Day, and The Finale New Year's Eve.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NFLX
TGT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.