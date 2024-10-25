Target Unusual Options Activity For October 25

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Target. Our analysis of options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) revealed 21 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 23% of traders were bullish, while 52% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $834,810, and 7 were calls, valued at $247,635.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $160.0 for Target during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $12.3 $12.2 $12.3 $155.00 $88.5K 267 171 TGT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.5 $14.35 $14.43 $160.00 $72.1K 1.9K 50 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $14.6 $14.35 $14.39 $160.00 $71.9K 1.9K 100 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.53 $1.46 $1.48 $150.00 $69.6K 333 1.2K TGT PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $14.4 $14.25 $14.32 $160.00 $67.3K 1.9K 278

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s-a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion-and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer. Today, Target operates over 1,950 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast physical footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Where Is Target Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 2,565,007, the TGT's price is up by 1.3%, now at $152.12. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Target

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $166.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Target, maintaining a target price of $165. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $168.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

