Target Unusual Options Activity For March 28

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Target (NYSE:TGT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TGT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 17 uncommon options trades for Target.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 52% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $357,309, and 12 are calls, for a total amount of $658,759.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $90.0 and $130.0 for Target, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Target's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Target's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $90.0 to $130.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.85 $13.3 $13.65 $110.00 $136.5K 1.5K 103 TGT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $13.15 $13.0 $13.0 $110.00 $130.0K 1.5K 204 TGT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.9 $11.65 $11.65 $95.00 $116.5K 976 0 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $8.6 $8.55 $8.55 $90.00 $88.0K 1.1K 82 TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/04/25 $3.05 $3.0 $3.0 $101.00 $74.4K 427 267

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Target

With a volume of 2,463,620, the price of TGT is down -3.21% at $103.09.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days.

Expert Opinions on Target

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $132.2.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for TGT

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform Mar 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

