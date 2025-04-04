Target Unusual Options Activity For April 04

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Target.

Looking at options history for Target (NYSE:TGT) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 19 are puts, for a total amount of $2,263,966 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $591,243.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $160.0 for Target over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Target's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Target's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Target Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $70.45 $69.5 $69.5 $160.00 $486.5K 860 70 TGT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $38.2 $37.0 $38.12 $125.00 $477.3K 1.4K 0 TGT PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $37.6 $37.6 $37.6 $125.00 $470.0K 297 125 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $16.9 $15.4 $16.9 $100.00 $168.9K 179 102 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.25 $13.1 $13.1 $100.00 $104.8K 797 88

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Target, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Target's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 10,577,921, with TGT's price up by 2.35%, positioned at $96.5.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 47 days.

Expert Opinions on Target

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $130.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Hold rating for Target, targeting a price of $120. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Target, targeting a price of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a In-Line rating for Target, targeting a price of $120.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Target, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

Latest Ratings for TGT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Evercore ISI Group Maintains In-Line In-Line Mar 2025 Stifel Maintains Hold Hold Mar 2025 Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for TGT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.