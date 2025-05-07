Target Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga's options scanner has just identified more than 14 option transactions on Target (NYSE:TGT), with a cumulative value of $509,899. Concurrently, our algorithms picked up 8 puts, worth a total of 380,615.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $130.0 for Target over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Target stands at 1112.0, with a total volume reaching 1,148.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Target, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $130.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Target Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $23.4 $22.85 $23.01 $110.00 $161.0K 304 70 TGT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/13/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $96.00 $52.2K 90 91 TGT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $2.97 $2.94 $2.97 $120.00 $40.6K 4.1K 247 TGT PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $8.0 $7.95 $7.95 $95.00 $39.7K 1.7K 54 TGT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $15.75 $15.45 $15.65 $90.00 $39.1K 1.0K 25

About Target

Target serves as the nation's seventh-largest retailer, with its strategy predicated on delivering a gratifying in-store shopping experience and a wide product assortment of trendy apparel, home goods, and household essentials at competitive prices. Target's upscale and stylish image began to carry national merit in the 1990s—a decade in which the brand saw its top line grow threefold to almost $30 billion—and has since cemented itself as a leading US retailer.Today, Target operates over 1,900 stores in the United States, generates over $100 billion in sales, and fulfills over 2 billion customer orders annually. The firm's vast footprint is typically concentrated in urban and suburban markets as the firm seeks to attract a more affluent consumer base.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Target, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Target

Currently trading with a volume of 2,913,454, the TGT's price is up by 2.0%, now at $95.53.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Target

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $92.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Mizuho downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $92. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Target with a target price of $95. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Truist Securities continues to hold a Hold rating for Target, targeting a price of $82. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Neutral, adjusting the price target to $101.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Target options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for TGT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Buy Neutral Apr 2025 Mizuho Initiates Coverage On Neutral

