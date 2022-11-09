Target Thanksgiving Decor for $30 or Less

You want to dress your home with festive Thanksgiving decorations that will add to your gathering’s holiday spirit, but after buying the ingredients for your family’s four-course Thanksgiving meal, you don’t even want to think about splurging on the place settings.

Luckily, Target has plenty of Thanksgiving decor this season at a price that could make any decorator give thanks. If you’re hosting for the holidays, check out this list of affordable Thanksgiving decor at Target that could give you some decorating ideas for your gathering.

For the Home

Artificial Pumpkins

Real pumpkins spice up any front doorstep, mantle, or table centerpiece, but can spoil so quickly in the transitional weather of fall. So don’t blow your gourd! Target sells a variety of artificial pumpkin decorations that you can hang onto for years to come.

Try these for under $30:

Decorative Banners

Banners are a fairly versatile decoration, since they can hang nearly anywhere in the home. Drape this one over your fireplace, above the front door, or across the dining room window for some added affordable flair.

Pillows

Is there such a thing as too many decorative pillows? Not if they’re a bargain. Many of Target’s decorative pillows for Thanksgiving are under the $30 mark. Try this one for a more modern look.

Tea Towels

The mark of a great decorator is often the small touches. Having a little something in every room can tie your decor all together. Tea towels are great for this purpose because they can hang near any sink in the home. Try this set of two.

Wreaths

A wreath is a deceivingly difficult purchase, because they are often expensive and very specific to each season. To make it a worthwhile investment, try finding a wreath that can hang from Thanksgiving to New Years.

Target has two options for more subtle seasonal wreaths you could use to spruce up your indoor or outdoor space:

For the Table

Tablecloth or Table Runner

The table is the clear focal point of Turkey Day. It doesn’t matter if you’re hosting guests at a grand dining table or dusting off the folding tables you have in storage, you can still set a fine table with affordable decor.

The table decor starts with a seasonal tablecloth. Try this one. If you want something a little more versatile, you could use a table runner with a subtle pattern that will work throughout the year.

Centerpieces

Move over, Martha Stewart – you too can put together a tasteful centerpiece with Target’s major deals on this decor.

Start with a central figure, like this gold, decorative “Thankful” sign for $5. Add some artificial ivy for a pop of greenery.

Many people have candles at the center of the table for a cozy touch, but these candles with LED flames flicker just as well. Then, take it up a notch: Put those candles in glass hurricane candle holders, and fill them with decorative crystals or artificial acorns for ultimate fall vibes.

Placemats

The place settings are another opportunity to make your table the perfect place to gather. These Threshold cork placemats are sturdier than a usual cloth placemat, so you can use them under individual plates or at the center for your spice shakers and passable dishes.

Cardholders

The piece de resistance of a table for a group gathering – place card holders. This pack of 12 golden pumpkin place card holders can give your table an elegant feel for a reasonable price.

For the Kids Table

Paper Plates

You don’t want to worry about the crystal at the kids’ table. This 10-pack of festive paper plates are great for setting the kids table, looking both festive and mess-friendly. Plus, they are made with divided slots for each dish, so even your picky eaters will be pleased.

Tiny Turkeys

Decor doesn’t have to be exclusively for the adults. Trinkets like this felt turkey from Spritz are an affordable and easy way to deck the kids table out, too.

Table Games

While the adults munch away, the kids can play! These harvest party game cards are perfect for a post-meal, no-screens activity that either the kids or the whole family can enjoy.

Paper Straws

And to keep spills to a minimum, add these decorative paper straws to your list.

For Friendsgiving

Cupcake Wrappers

No one wants a fight over the last slice of pumpkin pie. If you’re hosting a Friendsgiving this year, you could consider baking a batch of individually wrapped desserts, so each guest is sure to get their share. Look for these cupcake wrappers to inspire your bake.

Beverage Labels

It’s customary for every guest to bring a dish to a Friendsgiving potluck. If you’re not much of a cook, you could opt for a festive pack of your favorite beverage. Add to the holiday cheer with these bottle labels and carrier.

Photo Props

Get the pre-dinner party started with a Thanksgiving photo booth! You could supply your own props, and add this 20-pack of photo booth props from Target to make it more seasonal.

