Target (TGT) Stock Moves -1.40%: What You Should Know

Target (TGT) ended the recent trading session at $90.62, demonstrating a -1.4% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.66% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 2.29%.

The retailer's stock has climbed by 1.1% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 5.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.64%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Target in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on November 19, 2025. On that day, Target is projected to report earnings of $1.76 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 4.86%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.36 billion, down 1.2% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.39 per share and a revenue of $105.03 billion, demonstrating changes of -16.59% and -1.44%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Target. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.35% decrease. Target is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Target is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 26.26 for its industry.

We can additionally observe that TGT currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.68. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Discount Stores industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.68.

The Retail - Discount Stores industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 36% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

