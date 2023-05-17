Target (TGT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Target Corp (Symbol: TGT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $161.38, changing hands as high as $162.84 per share. Target Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TGT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TGT's low point in its 52 week range is $137.16 per share, with $183.8866 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $161.22. The TGT DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

