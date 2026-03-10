Is Target Stock a Value or Value Trap?

Key Points

Management is making a $2 billion incremental investment in 2026 aims to refresh stores and modernize the digital experience.

Guidance is for a modest return to same-store sales growth but Target is stuck in a tough position in the economy.

10 stocks we like better than Target ›

After a difficult few years, Target (NYSE: TGT) is at a crossroads. The stock is trading for a mid-teens P/E ratio, a steep discount compared to Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT), the retailer looks like a bargain. However, stagnant sales and shifting consumer habits have some investors smelling a "value trap." Under new CEO Michael Fiddelke, the company is launching a massive turnaround plan for 2026, focusing on store refreshes to bring customers back, but will the move be a success? I dig into the value and why it may not pay off for investors in this video.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of March 5, 2026. The video was published on March 9, 2026.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Should you buy stock in Target right now?

Before you buy stock in Target, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Target wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $534,008!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,090,073!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 949% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 190% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 10, 2026.

Travis Hoium has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.