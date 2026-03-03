Markets
Target Sees Earnings, Net Sales Growth In FY26 - Update

March 03, 2026 — 06:46 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) provided earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2026, the company expects earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 per share on net sales growth of around 2 percent, with a small increase in comparable sales.

"Our team is firmly focused on writing Target's next chapter of growth, rooted in strengthening our merchandising authority, delivering an elevated and differentiated shopping experience, advancing our use of technology, and continuing to serve and invest in our team and communities," said Michael Fiddelke, CEO of Target.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $117.30, up $4.13 or 3.65 percent.

