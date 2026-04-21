Target Partners With Parke For New Apparel Collection

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), a mass-market retail company, on Tuesday, announced a limited-time collaboration with Parke to launch a new style collection featuring women's apparel and accessories.

The nearly 60-piece Parke x Target collection will be available from April 25 on Target.com and in select stores, with most items priced under $40.

The collection includes ready-to-wear, denim, accessories, and Parke's first swimwear line.

The company said the partnership aims to expand access to Parke's community-driven designs at an affordable price point.

In the pre-market trading, Target Corp is 0.78% lesser at $129.16 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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