Target To Offer Cereals Made Without Certified Synthetic Colors From May

February 27, 2026 — 07:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT), Friday announced its plan to become one of the first national retailers to offer cereals made without certified synthetic colors from May, marking an important step towards the company's ongoing investments in wellness, food innovation and product development.

This comes as the retailer's guest insights and sales-trend data show a long-term shift toward foods made without artificial additives, particularly for the products families buy for their children.

For this purpose, Target has worked closely with national brand and owned brand partners to reformulate products where needed while preserving the quality and value guests expect.

In the pre-market hours, TGT is trading at $114.20, down 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

