Target Names Michael Fiddelke CFO

(RTTNews) - Target Corp. (TGT) Wednesday named Michael Fiddelke Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1.

In the new role, Fiddelke will be responsible for financial planning and analysis, financial operations, internal audit, accounting, investor relations, treasury, tax and risk. He will also oversee Target's Financial and Retail Services, which includes guest relations and management of its financial products, including Target RedCard.

Fiddelke most recently he served as Senior Vice President of Operations, leading numerous cross-functional enterprise initiatives spanning merchandising, supply chain, stores and guest experience.

Target's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Brian Cornell said, "After concluding an extensive global search, it's clear that Michael is the right leader for this role. With his engineering training and his deep financial experience, Michael is extremely talented at diagnosing and solving complex organizational challenges and driving business results. He is respected as a highly collaborative business partner and will bring a modern approach to financial and enterprise leadership for Target."

