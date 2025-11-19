Target To Launch Shopping Experience In ChatGPT

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) on Wednesday announced that its customers will be able to shop Target right inside ChatGPT, as part of an effort to reimagine AI-powered shopping.

Launching next week in beta, Target will offer a complete shopping experience through its app in ChatGPT, with the ability to purchase multiple items in a single transaction, shop fresh food products, and select drive-up, pick up or shipping fulfillment options.

Shoppers will also soon be able to request personalized recommendations, browse and build baskets from across Target's full assortment, and purchase seamlessly through their Target account. It's designed to deliver what consumers already love about Target: curation, convenience and value.

"At Target, everything starts with the guest, and that means meeting them wherever they are, including emerging spaces like ChatGPT, where millions of consumers visit," said Prat Vemana, executive vice president and chief information and product officer, Target. "We're proud to be one of the first retailers bringing shopping into this new channel, partnering with OpenAI to make discovery through the Target app in ChatGPT as easy and joyful as browsing our aisles. Our goal is simple: make every interaction feel as natural, helpful and inspiring as chatting with a friend."

