Target To Launch Limited-Time Woolrich Collection On October 18

October 14, 2025 — 07:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) on Tuesday announced the launch of a limited-time collection with outdoor lifestyle brand Woolrich on October 18, in select Target stores and on Target.com.

The Woolrich x Target collection features over 100 products—from clothing to home goods—that blend Woolrich's classic outdoor style with modern design. It includes Target's largest men's capsule yet, a wide range of women's styles, and standout pieces such as the Women's Buffalo Check Melton Jacket and Adult Printed Landscape Zip-Up Fleece Jacket, with prices starting at $2 and most items under $40.

Ahead of the main launch, three exclusive items — the Patchwork Plaid Throw Blanket, Sheep-Shaped Throw Pillow, and Sheep Print Beanie — will be available from October 14-16 on Target.com for members of the retailer's paid Target Circle 360 program, while supplies last.

Select Target stores will feature a dedicated Woolrich x Target shopping experience, welcoming guests into a world of buffalo check and cozy textures. On Target.com and the Target app, playful fall-inspired touches highlight the collection. The retailer is also offering same-day pick up and delivery.

"Woolrich x Target is all about fashion meeting function to help consumers embrace the outdoors in style," said Jill Sando, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer, apparel & accessories, home and hardlines, Target. "From the Quilted Sheep Tote Bag to the Buffalo Check Outdoor Wearable Throw, to the amazing inflatable kayak, and so much more, I love how Target and Woolrich have worked together to create something that's fun and affordable."

Target shares had closed at $87.34, up 2.12% on Monday.

