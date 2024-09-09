News & Insights

TGT

Target To Launch Exclusive Cuddle Collab Pet Apparel, Accessories

September 09, 2024 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Monday, Target Corp. (TGT) announced the launch of 'The Cuddle Collab,' its inaugural exclusive collection for pets and their owners, set to debut on September 21, 2024.

This collection includes over 180 items inspired by six popular social media pet influencers dubbed 'fur-fluencers,' with prices beginning at $3.

The product range encompasses matching accessories for pets and humans, home décor, toys, treats, clothing, and accessories.

To celebrate the launch, Target will host in-store events and giveaways, introduce a reality-style social series titled 'The Pets of Tarjay', and execute a national advertising campaign featuring Bullseye and other pets at a Target store.

Customers can view the Cuddle Collab lookbook on Target.com or through the Target app to browse and save items ahead of the collection's availability in nearly 2,000 locations and online starting on September 21.

