Target Introduces Disney And Marvel Collections By Pillowfort

February 24, 2025 — 06:35 am EST

(RTTNews) - Target Corporation (TGT) Monday announced the launch of the Disney and Marvel collections by Pillowfort, two new kids' bedding collections.

The new Pillowfort collections feature kids' favourite Disney Princess and Marvel characters in more than 50 items including hooded blankets, figural dolls and pillows, sheet sets, quilts and glow-in-the-dark comforters. Most of the items are priced below $30.

"In this only-at-Target collection, we're bringing the magic of Disney Princess characters and Marvel Super Heroes to kids' bedding and decor in a totally Target way — delivering incredible design and quality products that parents can trust, at amazing prices they won't find anywhere else. The products are so fun and joyful — it's everything millions of people love about Disney, Marvel and Target," said Jill Sando, Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Merchandising Officer of Apparel & Accessories, Home and Hardlines.

These new products can be purchased now on Target.com and will be available in Target stores by the end of April.

