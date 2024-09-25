News & Insights

Markets
TH

Target Hospitality Reports Conclusion Of Evaluation Process Of TDR Offer

September 25, 2024 — 09:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Target Hospitality (TH) said its Board has determined to disband the Special Committee of the Board, which it had established to consider and evaluate the previously announced unsolicited non-binding offer, received on March 24, 2024, from Arrow Holdings, an affiliate of TDR Capital LLP, to acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of Target not owned by Arrow, any investment fund managed by TDR or their respective affiliates, for $10.80 per share.

In connection with its review of the TDR Offer, the Special Committee launched a formal process to solicit offers for Target Hospitality and invited Arrow to participate in such a process. Arrow did not reaffirm the TDR Offer. Following the previously announced loss of a contract, no formal offers were received.

Given the operating results to date, Target Hospitality reaffirmed 2024 guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.