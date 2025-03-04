News & Insights

Target Guides FY24 EPS In Line With Estimates - Update

March 04, 2025 — 06:47 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) provided earnings, adjusted earnings, net sales and comparable sales guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $8.80 to $9.80 per share on net sales growth of around 1 percent, with comparable sales growth in a range around flat.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $9.27 per share on revenue growth of 2.58 percent to $109.15 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In light of ongoing consumer uncertainty and a small decline in February net sales, combined with tariff uncertainty and the expected timing of certain costs within the fiscal year, the Company expects to see meaningful year-over-year profit pressure in its first quarter relative to the remainder of the year.

