(RTTNews) - edTarget Corporation (TGT) has expanded its Target Circle 360 membership program by eliminating price markups on same-day delivery from more than 100 national and regional retailers through Shipt's marketplace.

While same-day delivery from Target has always been free of markups, this new benefit extends the same pricing transparency to a wide range of partners, including CVS, PetSmart, Lowe's, Hy-Vee, Lowes Foods, Giant Eagle, and more.

Target's Executive Vice President and Chief Guest Experience Officer, Cara Sylvester, said the update transforms Circle 360 into a true digital shopping hub. She emphasized that the program was designed to grow with guests and deliver greater convenience and value. With this enhancement, members can now receive same-day delivery from both Target and other trusted stores nationwide without hidden fees or inflated pricing.

In addition to the no-markup benefit, Target Circle 360 members receive several exclusive perks. These include free two-day shipping on hundreds of thousands of items, early access to special promotions and events such as Target Circle Week, and monthly rewards like free products or credits toward future purchases. Members also benefit from extended return windows and personalized offers via the broader Target Circle loyalty platform.

New members can enjoy a $20 discount on their first Shipt order of $75 or more. According to Target, the average Circle 360 member saves over $300 annually and reclaims about seven hours of time per month, reinforcing the program's value for today's busy shoppers.

Shipt CEO Kamau Witherspoon added that the partnership is building a one-of-a-kind digital retail ecosystem that supports customers' evolving needs while helping partner retailers thrive.

