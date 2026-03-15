Target Is Cutting Prices on 3,000 Items As Inflation Drags Down Consumer Spending. Is Inflation Target Stock's Biggest Pain Point Right Now?

Key Points

Target is viewed as a higher-quality store than Walmart, which is focused on everyday low prices.

Target is cutting product costs, but the retailer's carefully honed image is likely the real issue.

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Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) is eating Target's (NYSE: TGT) lunch right now. To put a number on that, Walmart's same-store sales rose 4.6% in the most recent quarter while Target's fell 2.5%. Target is attempting to turn its business around by offering lower prices on thousands of products. That should help, but it doesn't necessarily change the bigger problem the company faces.

Consumers are worried and cutting their budgets

Target's move to cut prices is a recognition of the market realities it faces. Inflation has pushed prices higher, and consumers are looking to make every dollar count. Economic concerns have pushed consumers into stores known for having low prices. This has been a huge benefit to Walmart, which brands itself as offering low prices.

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Target's branding is very different. The retailer has positioned itself as more upscale, with stores that offer higher-quality, higher-priced product offerings. It is currently out of step with consumers, and that is clearly showing up in its same-store sales figures. Cutting prices will likely help the company keep loyal customers happy, but it won't likely change Target's image overall.

Target is protecting its brand

The truth is that Target doesn't want to materially change its industry position. It has carefully honed its image for decades, differentiating itself from Walmart, its biggest rival. To suddenly shift to an everyday-low-price model would destroy years of effort. If management did make a decision like that, investors would be justifiably concerned about the business's future.

Which is why it is important to note that Target is also planning to invest in store remodeling and staffing, to help elevate the shopping experience at its stores. Those moves should also help Target retain customers while also supporting the company's core branding. The real story here is that economic worries mean that Target has to walk a tightrope. Cutting costs and maintaining its branding are both necessary in the face of the market uncertainty it is currently facing.

When times improve, Target's customers will likely return

The goal is really to muddle through this difficult period until consumers feel more confident again. Target doesn't want to lose more customers, so it is cutting costs where it can. However, it is also investing to ensure that it maintains the higher-end shopping experience it has long offered, so customers will trade up again when times are better. In the end, inflation is a real problem, but the company's brand positioning is the complicating factor that investors need to watch right now.

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Reuben Gregg Brewer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.