Is Target Corp a Buy After Its Latest Earnings Report?

Key Points

The strong first-quarter performance hides sustainability concerns.

Costs and execution risks could pressure performance this year.

Investors seem cautious as of now, but this could also signal an opportunity for those willing to take a risk.

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Even after crushing earnings estimates, Target Corporation's (NYSE: TGT) first-quarter 2027 results failed to impress investors. The retailer's shares fell nearly 4% during yesterday's trading session following the earnings release. That raises an obvious question: Is the retail giant's turnaround truly sustainable?

To be sure, Target posted net sales of $25.4 billion, up 6.7% year over year, and comparable sales growth of 5.6%, breaking a streak of declining revenue from fiscal 2026.

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Strong quarter, but is it real growth?

At first glance, this looks like customers are returning to shop at Target. However, analysts questioned whether the strong quarter was truly driven by improving fundamentals or was simply the result of external factors.

During theearnings call UBS analyst Michael Lasser pointed out that management's guidance implies a sharp slowdown in comparable sales growth to roughly 1% for the remainder of fiscal 2027. He also questioned whether the first quarter's performance was due to "exogenous variables" -- such as the timing of tax refunds -- rather than sustainable demand.

If that proves to be true, then instead of being a long-term turnaround, Target's strong start could fizzle out despite the strong numbers.

Earnings beat, but guidance remains conservative

Target also delivered a strong earnings surprise for the first quarter. Earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.71, well above expectations of $1.46. This also represented a 32% increase from adjusted EPS of $1.30 from the prior year.

Lasser also flagged the management's conservative guidance for full-year earnings. Despite raising sales growth expectations, Target is only projecting earnings near the high end of its existing $7.50-$8.50 range, suggesting that cost headwinds, ranging from supply chain pressures to elevated inventory shrinkage and energy costs, could significantly limit profit growth.

While Target is showing strong operational efficiency, profits may still be more fragile than what the headline numbers suggest.

Execution is improving, but risks remain

There's no doubt Target is displaying very strong execution efficiency. As Morgan Stanley's Simeon Gutman pointed out, profit "incrementals," which measure how much extra profit is generated on each additional dollar of sales, have been impressively high. In simpler terms, Target's increased revenue is generating real earnings growth.

Moreover, Target is self-funding its investments in store remodels and merchandising overhauls, proving that its core business engine is firing and that it can efficiently fuel expansion without seeking external funding.

Yet, seasoned investors will understand what it means when a major retailer like Target is undergoing one of its largest merchandising overhauls, with "plans to refresh around 40% of our assortment this year," while simultaneously expanding and remodeling stores across the United States.

This kind of ambitious transformation carries significant execution risk. Not surprisingly, management acknowledged the complexity of the process during theearnings call admitting, "we're not going to get it all right."

If Target struggles to manage inventory effectively during large-scale merchandising resets, it could experience margin pressure, supply disruptions, and inconsistent customer experiences in the back half of the year.

Is Target stock a buy?

Frankly, the earnings report provides a mixed picture for investors. On one hand, the retailer reversed a sales decline, posting modest growth and a substantial earnings beat. There are also signs that Target's merchandising and digital strategies are starting to take off.

On the other hand, the stock's post-earnings price drop of 4% underscors the lingering doubts about execution risk and cost pressures, as well as whether the Q1 strength is truly sustainable.

For long-term investors who believe in management's turnaround plan, today's drop could be an opportunity to buy. Target is clearly making progress in revitalizing sales growth and modernizing its business model.

However, conservative investors may want to wait before committing to the stock. Taking a risk only makes sense if it brings a reward. Structural issues related to supply chain efficiency, inventory management, and cost pressures will continue to pose risks to the company.





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Isac Simon has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.