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Target Boosts Net Sales Growth Outlook - Update

May 20, 2026 — 06:52 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, discount retailer Target Corp. (TGT) maintained its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while raising annual sales growth outlook.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect earnings and adjusted earnings in the range of $7.50 to $8.50 per share. However, the company now expects net sales growth of around 4 percent, up from the prior forecast for a growth of around 2 percent.

"As we look ahead, we're focused on staying disciplined and flexible in an uncertain operating environment and continuing to invest boldly in our team, capabilities, and an elevated guest experience to unlock our full potential over time," said Michael Fiddelke, CEO of Target.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, TGT is trading on the NYSE at $129.44, up $2.14 or 1.68 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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