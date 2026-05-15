Target (BIT:1TGT) Price Target Increased by 11.67% to 123.88

The average one-year price target for Target (BIT:1TGT) has been revised to €123.88 / share. This is an increase of 11.67% from the prior estimate of €110.93 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €85.23 to a high of €161.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.21% from the latest reported closing price of €102.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,872 funds or institutions reporting positions in Target. This is an decrease of 507 owner(s) or 21.31% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TGT is 0.16%, an increase of 20.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.94% to 384,472K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 14,008K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,066K shares , representing a decrease of 21.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 24.03% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,299K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,290K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 5.54% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 6,014K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 5,774K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,631K shares , representing an increase of 54.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 141.03% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,883K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,519K shares , representing a decrease of 13.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TGT by 3.38% over the last quarter.

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