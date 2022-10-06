Markets
Targa Resources To Replace Nielsen In S&P 500

(RTTNews) - S&P Dow Jones Indices said that S&P MidCap 400 constituent Targa Resources Corp. (TRGP) will replace Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) in the S&P 500. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) will replace Targa Resources in the S&P MidCap 400, and Payoneer Global Inc. (PAYO) will replace Lantheus Holdings in the S&P SmallCap 600.

The changes will be effective prior to the opening of trading on October 12.

Elliot Management Corp is acquiring Nielsen Holdings in a transaction expected to close October 11.

