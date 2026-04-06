Is Targa Resources Stock a Smart Hold in Today's Market?

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP is a leading North American midstream energy company headquartered in Houston, specializing in natural gas and NGL services. Its core operations include gathering, compressing, processing and marketing natural gas, along with handling crude oil and LPG-related services. A key strength is its integrated NGL pipeline and fractionation network, which connects major inland basins to Mont Belvieu, enabling efficient transport of over one million barrels per day and supporting global demand through fee-based revenues.

The company has a strong footprint in the Permian Basin and operates across other regions like Eagle Ford, Barnett, Anadarko, Williston and the Gulf Coast, ensuring diversification. Its business is divided into Gathering & Processing and Logistics & Transportation segments, covering upstream processing and downstream NGL transportation, storage and marketing.

For shareholders, the key consideration is whether to stay invested to ride further momentum or reassess valuations. A closer look at Targa Resources’ financial position, industry tailwinds and long-term growth prospects can help determine whether holding the stock remains the most prudent course of action.

Where Does Price Performance Stand for TRGP?

In the past three months, TRGP’sshares have rallied 40%, outperforming the broader oil and energy sector's rise of 31.6% and the sub-industry’s gain of 26.7%. Peer comparison further highlights its strength, as Targa Resources significantly outpaced rivals Sunoco LP SUN, Western Midstream Partners, LP WES and CrossAmerica Partners LP CAPL, which lagged behind with just 20.3%, 3.9% and 0.2% growth, respectively, during the same period.

TRGP Outperforms Industry, Sector & Peer Companies (SUN, WES, CAPL)



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Core Strengths of Targa Resources

Fee-Based Business Model Limits Commodity Risk: Over 90% of Targa Resources’ cash flows are fee-based, insulating the company from commodity price volatility. Management highlighted that even a 30% change in commodity prices would impact EBITDA by less than 2%, which is exceptionally low sensitivity. This stability is a key differentiator compared to upstream energy companies and provides investors with predictable earnings, especially valuable during uncertain macro or oil/gas price environments.

Growth Capital Program Backed by Strong Returns: Targa Resources is investing aggressively in infrastructure, including new processing plants, fractionators and export capacity, with visibility into multi-year expansion. Importantly, management emphasized that these projects deliver “best-in-class returns” and are backed by existing contracts rather than speculative demand. The massive scale of eight plants in two years and significant downstream projects positions Targa Resources to capture future Permian growth while maintaining attractive return profiles.

Strong Balance Sheet and Capital Allocation Discipline: Targa Resources maintains a leverage ratio of about 3.5x, well within its target range, while still funding aggressive growth. The company also returned significant capital via $642 million in share buybacks and continues to emphasize shareholder returns. Additionally, it expects minimal cash taxes for the next five years, further enhancing cash flow. This balance between growth and shareholder returns reflects disciplined financial management.

A Positive 2026 Earnings Estimate: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TRGP’s 2026 earnings is pegged at $10.20 per share, indicating 20.1% year-over-year growth. Additionally, the consensus mark for 2026 revenues is pegged at $20.3 billion, also implying a 19.1% year-over-year rise. The positive earnings estimate outlook makes the stock attractive for investors. In comparison to Targa Resources, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of the above-mentioned peer companies, namely Sunoco and Western Midstream, also indicates a positive year-over-year growth for 2026, except for CrossAmerica Partners.

TRGP’s Earnings Estimate Overview



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Risks That May Hinder TRGP's Growth

Dependence on Producer Activity and Drilling Trends: Targa Resources’ growth ultimately depends on producer drilling activity, which is influenced by commodity prices, capital discipline and technological changes. A slowdown in upstream investment — even if temporary — could reduce throughput volumes and delay expected returns on new infrastructure investments. This dependency introduces cyclicality despite the fee-based model. The growth of the peer companies like Sunoco, CrossAmerica Partners and Western Midstream also depends on the drilling activity of the producer company.

Execution Risk on Large-Scale Projects: TRGP is executing multiple large projects simultaneously, including plants, pipelines and export facilities. Any delays, cost overruns or operational issues could impact returns and investor confidence. Given the scale of planned infrastructure (e.g., multiple plants and fractionators), execution risk is non-trivial and could weigh on valuation if mismanaged.

Competitive Midstream Landscape: The Permian midstream sector is highly competitive, with multiple players expanding capacity. While Targa Resources has strong positioning, maintaining margins and winning new contracts requires continuous investment and operational excellence. Competitive pressures could limit pricing power or reduce incremental returns on new projects over time.

TRGP’s Premium Valuation: From a valuation perspective — in terms of Enterprise Value to Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (EV/EBITDA) ratio — Targa Resources is trading at a premium of 14.66 compared with the industry average of 13.08.

TRGP’s Valuation



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Final Thoughts on TRGP Stock

Targa Resources continues to benefit from its predominantly fee-based business model that ensures stable and predictable cash flows, while strong infrastructure expansion plans and a solid presence in the Permian Basin support long-term growth. Additionally, disciplined capital allocation, shareholder returns and robust earnings growth projections enhance its investment appeal.

However, risks remain from its dependence on upstream drilling activity, execution challenges tied to large-scale projects and intense competition in the midstream sector. The stock’s premium valuation further limits near-term upside. Considering these factors, retaining this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company appears prudent, allowing investors to benefit from growth while monitoring risks.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Sunoco LP (SUN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.