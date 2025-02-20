Markets
TRGP

Targa Resources Q4 Net Income Rises

February 20, 2025 — 06:31 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Targa Resources (TRGP) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Targa of $351.0 million compared to $299.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.12 billion from $959.9 million. Total revenues increased to $4.41 billion from $4.24 billion, previous year.

For 2025, Targa estimates full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $4.65 billion and $4.85 billion, with the midpoint of the range representing a 15% increase over full year 2024.

Targa also announced a definitive agreement to repurchase all of the outstanding preferred equity in Targa Badlands LLC from funds managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.8 billion in cash.

For the first quarter of 2025, Targa intends to recommend to Board an increase to quarterly common dividend to $1.00 per common share or $4.00 per common share annualized.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TRGP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.