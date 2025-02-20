Targa Resources Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Targa Resources (TRGP) reported fourth quarter net income attributable to Targa of $351.0 million compared to $299.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $1.12 billion from $959.9 million. Total revenues increased to $4.41 billion from $4.24 billion, previous year.

For 2025, Targa estimates full year adjusted EBITDA to be between $4.65 billion and $4.85 billion, with the midpoint of the range representing a 15% increase over full year 2024.

Targa also announced a definitive agreement to repurchase all of the outstanding preferred equity in Targa Badlands LLC from funds managed by Blackstone for approximately $1.8 billion in cash.

For the first quarter of 2025, Targa intends to recommend to Board an increase to quarterly common dividend to $1.00 per common share or $4.00 per common share annualized.

