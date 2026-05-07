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Targa Resources Q1 Net Income Rises; Increases 2026 Adj. EBITDA Estimate

May 07, 2026 — 06:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Targa Resources (TRGP) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to common shareholders increased to $479.6 million from $200.0 million, prior year. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.4 billion, an increase of 19% year-over-year. Total revenues were $4.09 billion compared to $4.56 billion.

Targa now estimates 2026 adjusted EBITDA to be between $5.7 billion and $5.9 billion, a 17 percent increase year-over-year, based on the midpoint of the range.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Targa Resources shares are up 1.99 percent to $254.46.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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