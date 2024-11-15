Targa Resources price target raised to $225 from $175 at Truist

Truist raised the firm’s price target on Targa Resources (TRGP) to $225 from $175 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The company continues to fire on all cylinders driving toward a material 2025 free cash flow generation inflection point, with free cash flow next year potentially as much as 10-times more than this year, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

