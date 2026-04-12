Targa Resources (BIT:1TRGP) Price Target Increased by 20.36% to 218.28

The average one-year price target for Targa Resources (BIT:1TRGP) has been revised to €218.28 / share. This is an increase of 20.36% from the prior estimate of €181.36 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €186.33 to a high of €262.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.26% from the latest reported closing price of €203.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 958 funds or institutions reporting positions in Targa Resources. This is an decrease of 767 owner(s) or 44.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1TRGP is 0.19%, an increase of 55.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.17% to 200,174K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 18,485K shares representing 8.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,643K shares , representing a decrease of 6.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1TRGP by 85.30% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 9,730K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,155K shares , representing an increase of 57.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TRGP by 103.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 5,867K shares representing 2.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,822K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TRGP by 7.39% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 3,988K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Blackstone Group holds 3,753K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,818K shares , representing a decrease of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1TRGP by 6.23% over the last quarter.

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