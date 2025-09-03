Targa Opens Non-Binding Forza Pipeline Bids to Boost Delaware Gas Flow

Targa Resources Corp. TRGP recently announced the launch of an open season for the submission of non-binding bids for its proposed Forza Pipeline Project. The pipeline project, designed to meet the region’s rising natural gas output, will transport up to 750,000 dekatherms per day from Lea County, NM, to delivery points near the Waha Hub in Texas. The open season runs from Sept. 2 to Oct. 2, 2025.

For investors, the opening of these bids is of utmost importance as it directly influences Targa’s long-term contracts for transportation of natural gas, its earnings and cash flows. As the midstream service provider enters into new agreements, its financial outlook is bolstered, creating a positive trajectory for the company and its stakeholders.

Scope of the Forza Project

The project involves 36 miles of new 36-inch pipeline and 43 miles of leased capacity on the planned Bull Run Pipeline extension. Together, these facilities will connect new and existing gas processing plants to demand centers and downstream markets, enhancing flow assurance and takeaway options. Completion of the Forza Pipeline project is targeted for mid-2028, pending regulatory approvals and shipper commitments.

Terms of Participation

Targa is offering firm transportation services through recourse rates, based on Forza’s future gas tariff rates as provided by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, or fixed negotiated rates tailored to shipper needs. Contracts will carry a minimum 10-year term, with options for ramp-up volumes to match production growth. Fuel and gas loss will be accounted for at actual levels since no compression is currently planned. Early, long-term commitments may also qualify shippers for Anchor Shipper status.

Targa’s Long-Term Strategy

As one of the Permian Basin’s leading gas processors, Targa continues to invest heavily in infrastructure to support the region’s growth. The Forza Pipeline is a key piece of its broader expansion strategy, ensuring system redundancy, reliability and a competitive edge while strengthening access to in-basin demand and major interstate markets.

TRGP’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Houston, TX-based Targa is a premier energy infrastructure company and a leading provider of integrated midstream services in North America. The operator primarily derives its revenues from gathering, compressing, treating, processing and selling natural gas. Currently, TRGP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Repsol, S.A. REPYY, Antero Midstream Corporation AM and Enbridge Inc. ENB. While Repsol sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Antero Midstream and Enbridge carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Repsol explores, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for REPYY’s current quarter earnings indicates 47.9% year-over-year growth.

Denver, CO-based Antero Midstream is a leading provider of integrated and customized midstream services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AM’s 2025 earnings indicates 20.5% year-over-year growth.

Calgary, Alberta-based Enbridge is a leading energy infrastructure company engaged in the transportation of energy through the most extensive and advanced crude and liquids pipeline system. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ENB’s 2025 earnings indicates 9.5% year-over-year growth.

